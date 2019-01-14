Accident causes heavy delays on A1 and City Bypass

An accident is causing misery for commuters this evening on the A1 and City Bypass.

The incident occurred on the eastbound slip road on to the A1 at Old Craighall at around 5.30pm and is causing lengthy tailbacks.

Police and ambulance are on the scene.

There are lane restrictions in place to allow for vehicle recovery to get under way.

Delays of more than 30 minutes are being experienced on the A1 from the scene of the incident through to Musselburgh.

On the City Bypass, meanwhile, queues eastbound are stretching back to Millerhill.

