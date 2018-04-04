Bikes get more tram line stopping boxes

Advanced stop line (ASL) boxes for bicycles have been installed at key locations under the second phase of a raft of safety improvements along Edinburgh’s tram route.

The council’s transport team has been working closely with Spokes and Sustrans, in consultation with Living Streets, to develop a programme of road changes aimed at improving safety for cyclists along the tram route, particularly between Haymarket Yards and York Place.

The first phase was put into place in autumn 2017 and consisted of new red-surfaced cycle lanes at a number of key locations to help make it easier to cross tram tracks.

Phase two will involve new ASL boxes being installed at five locations along the on-street section of the route.

These locations are York Place/Elder Street, Princes Street/Waverley Bridge, Princes Street/The Mound, Princes Street/South Charlotte Street and at the Haymarket junction.

Drivers risk a fine of £100 and three penalty points if they enter an ASL when the lights are red.

Transport convener Cllr Lesley Macinnes said: “We’ve worked extremely closely with Spokes and Sustrans to bring forward these improvements, which will help keep cyclists safe around trams by giving them more time and space to move off at key junctions along the route.

“We want as much feedback as possible on our proposals for the next phase of tram cycle safety improvements. Please visit the Consultation Hub on our website and have your say by 11 April.”

Proposals on the table in the phase three consultation include early release signals to give those on bikes a head start ahead of other traffic at 14 junctions.