Black History Month artworks unveiled on national cycle network in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Bowling and Kilwinning

They commemorate notable black Scottish historical figures and key events to champion diversity and encourage greater use of the traffic-free paths.

The eight installations include artist Grace Browne’s triptych mural of traditional African women’s painting, on the network’s route 75 on the west side of Glasgow Green.

Other parts of the network to be involved in the history month, which has been held annually for 34 years, include Edinburgh, Dundee, North Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Grace Browne with one of the installations at Glasgow Green. Picture: John Devlin

They will feature sculptures, murals, digital art, poetry, music and theatre.

Ms Browne said: “It’s been phenomenal to have this opportunity to create artwork that celebrates African women’s art and architecture.

“It’s also powerful that they will be in a public space in Glasgow and will be accessible to so many people.”

Artist Mark Abgbi Tremaine Okata with one of the installations at Glasgow Green. Picture: John Devlin

John Lauder, deputy chief executive of network developers Sustrans, said: “These exciting events will highlight and celebrate Scotland’s diversity, encouraging people from all communities to walk, wheel and cycle along the network.

“Celebrating the histories, heritages and cultures of people who call Scotland home is crucial in our ongoing mission to create a network that welcomes, represents and includes everyone.”

Glasgow

- Jim Muotune has created illustrated boards depicting three events from the career of 1899 world champion cyclist Major Marshall W Taylor.

His short film about the past, present and future of cycling in Glasgow, featuring Rhashid Khalik, chief executive of Glasgow cycle goods delivery charity Soul Riders, will be screened outside the Glasgow Science Centre until October 23.

- Ojo Taiye’s poems exploring historic and contemporary race relations in Scotland, the contributions of African and Caribbean people to Glasgow, and Scotland’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, will be displayed on plaques along the Clyde walkway section of route 75 until October 31.

- Grace Browne’s mural triptych of traditional African women’s mural painting, which are designed to weather over the course of the month, are at Glasgow Green until October 31.

Bowling harbour

Moira Salt was inspired by former makar Jackie Kay’s slavery play Lamplighter to create a “sculptural performance” about the treatment of slaves, using material found along the Scottish coast, on route seven on October 2, 16 and 30.

Dundee

Senanu Tordzro celebrates her Ghanaian culture with a trail using traditional Adrinka symbols, with links to her animations along the waterfront on route 77, and posters in nearby Slessor Gardens from October 8-31, with led cycle rides to be arranged.

Kilwinning

Harvey Dimond examines the relationship between the climate crisis, anti-blackness and homo/transphobia in two sandstone monoliths bearing the names of slaves used to build the wealth of Robert Gordon and the Montgreenan House estate, on route seven until October 31.

Edinburgh

- Mark Tremaine Agbi ‘Okata’ will be running events on October 9 and 16 in St Andrews Square with live music, talks and visual art, and a mural in the Rodney Street Tunnel on route 75 throughout October.

- Becky Sikasa will perform musical-visual events at various locations beside the Water of Leith on route 75 on October 8 (6.30pm), 10 (2pm) and 13 (6.30pm), centred around text from Jackie Kay, exploring questions of identity.

More information about the events is available here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.