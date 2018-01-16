Blizzard like conditions cause delays to traffic on Scotland’s roads

Driving sleet and snow has disrupted traffic on some of Scotland’s busiest roads this morning.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from Tuesday to Wednesday evening covering most of Scotland and the far north of England.

On the M8 motorway between Edinburgh and Glasgow heavy snow has greatly reduced visibility and traffic restrictions are in place at the Kingston bridge western approach where three lanes are closed.

Snow is starting to fall on the Edinburgh City Bypass and Transport Scotland reported that four gritters are on the route.

Traffic Scotland also warned of delays on the M80, M9, M90 and A9.

READ MORE: Scotland weather: Snow, sleet and hail set to blast nation

A traffic camera capture the M8 this morning. Picture: Traffic Scotland

Stein Connelly, Traffic Scotland Operator Manager for Transport Scotland advised drivers to take caution on the roads. He said: “Plan your journey, make sure you drive to the conditions, check the Traffic Scotland website for new routes and get to your destination safely.”

Roads affected so far

- M8 Kingston Bridge Western approach, three lanes restricted Eastbound indefinitely.

- M9 J1a Kirkliston - J1 Newbridge, five lanes restricted Eastbound indefinitely.

- M90 J2 Masterton, three lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely.

- M80 J7 (Haggs) - J8 (Bankhead M876), three lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely.

- A889 A9 Dalwhinnie - Railway Bridge, the A9 is closed at Dalwhinnie due to a road traffic incident. Use alternative route.

https://twitter.com/trafficscotland/status/

For more information visit Traffic Scotland.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland