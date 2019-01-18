Body found on Edinburgh City Bypass believed to be Midlothian man

A MAN who was found dead on the central reservation of the City Bypass is believed to be Craig Bruce, 37, from Bilston in Midlothian.

His body was discovered during the morning rush hour yesterday, between the Sheriffhall roundabout and the Gilmerton junction.

The bypass was closed for eight hours as investigations were carried out and police have appealed for motorists’ dashcam footage taken between midnight and 2am.

Police said formal identification was yet to take place.

