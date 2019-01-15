Bomb squad rush to Edinburgh’s St James Centre after wall decoration mistaken for ammunition

EMERGENCY crews responding to reports of a historical bomb at the Capital’s St James Centre development have been stood down - after it emerged the item was in fact a wall decoration.

Dozens of units - including bomb disposal squads - rushed to the £1 billion development at around 1:40pm following the discovery of a large metal object believed to be an old explosive device.

Workers at the site were evacuated while a cordon was erected around Elder Street and Multrees Walk to ensure the safety of the public.

The entrance to Edinburgh Bus Station was also shut off, but crews were stood down at around 4pm after the item had been identified as a decorative item from a “historical wall”. The area has now reopened.

According to an eyewitness, at least six police vehicles, three fire appliances and two ambulances, including a ‘special operations team’ attended the scene.

The bomb disposal squad arrive at the site of the discovery. Picture: Contributed

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to the new St James Centre building site following the discovery of an unknown object.

“The incident was reported to police around 1.40pm on Tuesday, January 15. A cordon was established in the Multrees Walk area while the item was assessed. It has now been deemed to be safe.

She added: “The area has now been reopened. The public is thanked for their patience while officers dealt with this incident.”

Emergency services are attending the scene. Picture: Contributed

