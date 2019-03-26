Borders Railway performance improvements planned

Improving Borders Railway punctuality, faster journeys between Scotland's cities and extending electrification to Perth are being considered, transport secretary Michael Matheson announced today.

Creating more space for extra trains in the congested stretch west of Haymarket station in Edinburgh and upgrades of the crowded Glasgow to East Kilbride and Barrhead lines are among other possible projects over the next five years.

Improvements to the Inverness to Wick and Thurso lines, and the Glasgow-Oban/Mallaig lines are also on the list.

These come on top of confirmed schemes to be completed by 2024 such as new stations at Reston and East Linton on the east coast main line south east of Edinburgh.

Mr Matheson told the Rail North of the Border conference in Glasgow: "Transport Scotland is working with rail industry partners to develop a suite of projects for consideration, which will cover the length and breadth of Scotland."

The Borders Railway scheme would involve overhauling a key single-line junction where the line to Tweedbank meets the main line at Portobello in eastern Edinburgh.

Campaigners have complained about the number of late, overcrowded and cancelled trains since the route was opened in 2015.

The inter-city routes improvements would be on top of current work to reduce journey times between Perth and Inverness, and Aberdeen and Inverness.

This is being accompanied by the introduction of longer diesel trains on the route to reduce overcrowding.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said; "We are going to recreate a genuine inter-city network for Scotland.