Railways services into and out of Edinburgh have been suspended due to power supply issues caused by Storm Arwen.

By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 11:52 am
Services on the Borders Railway, between Edinburgh and Tweedbank, have been suspended this morning after snow fell across the country overnight.

A spokesman from Network Rail said the measures had been taken to “prevent trains from being stranded”.

He confirmed that the West Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and Glasgow is currently open.

Scotrail has also confirmed that the Edinburgh to North Berwick line remains closed.

