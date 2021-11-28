Trains have been suspended due to Storm Arwen

Services on the Borders Railway, between Edinburgh and Tweedbank, have been suspended this morning after snow fell across the country overnight.

A spokesman from Network Rail said the measures had been taken to “prevent trains from being stranded”.

He confirmed that the West Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and Glasgow is currently open.

Scotrail has also confirmed that the Edinburgh to North Berwick line remains closed.

