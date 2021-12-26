SotRail are running limited train services across Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland on Boxing Day (Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS).

On December 26, only trains on the Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen St via the Falkirk High route will run through the Capital.

Meanwhile, there will only be trains running in the Central Belt to and from Glasgow.

It comes as no trains were running on Christmas Day as is normal for the festive season.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We're only running trains in the Central Belt to/from Glasgow, and on the Edinburgh Waverley - Glasgow Queen St via Falkirk High route today.

“There's no service elsewhere in the country today.”

The reminder comes as there have been hundreds of train cancellations across Scotland in recent days after a number of ScotRail staff had to self-isolate due to Covid.

The train operator has advised customers travelling over the Christmas period to check their journey before travelling.

