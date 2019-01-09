Boy, 13, suffers head injury after crash near Bilston

Have your say

A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car near Bilston.

The incident took place at around 8am on Wednesday, 9 January at the junction of Castlelaw Crescent and the A701.

Emergency services and police attended the scene and the youngster was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for a minor head injury.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian are currently in attendance following a road traffic collision at the junction of Castlelaw Crescent and the A701 near to Bilston.

“The incident happened around 8am on Wednesday, January 9, when a car was involved in a collision with a 13-year-old boy.

“Police and emergency services attended and the 13-year-old was found to have sustained a minor head injury. He has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries have been concluded and no criminality has been established.”

The Bilston collision comes after a car overturned on the M90 Southbound near the Queensferry Crossing in a multi-vehicle crash.

