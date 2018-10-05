Brand new ScotRail trains withdrawn over defective brakes

Have your say

ScotRail has today taken its brand new fleet of electric trains out of service as a "precaution" over defective brakes, The Scotsman can reveal.

The move caused a shortage of carriages for commuters on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line today.

It was triggered by one of the class 385 trains suffering a brake fault on the line at Winchburgh yesterday, which blocked the line and caused significant disruption.

ScotRail admitted it was the latest of a series of similar problems to have hit the trains since last month - just two months after being introduced.

Six of the fleet of 70 Japanese-designed Hitachi trains have been running on the line and on the North Berwick-Edinburgh route.

ScotRail said some of its services had fewer carriages than normal on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Falkirk High route this morning as a result.

A "small number of services" on the North Berwick line also had fewer carriages than usual.

A rail source said of a previous incident last month: “The train almost overshot Falkirk High, due to ‘very poor brakes’ after investigation by Hitachi.

“In the rear three carriages, a computer isolated all the brakes for no apparent reason, so only the front four carriages were braking.”

ScotRail chief operating officer Angus Thom said the trains had been taken out of passenger service while the "technical" fault was investigated.

He said: “As a precaution, while Hitachi carries out further testing, we are restricting the use of class 385 trains.

“We are sorry to any customers whose journey was disrupted as a result of this.”

A ScotRail spokesman said last night: “The train in question today is heading to [Edinburgh depot] Craigentinny for testing.

“It caused some delays and cancellations earlier in the day.

“There were a small number of cancellations in September caused by the fault.

“All trains have normal braking and secondary braking to keep people safe.”

The first train in the fleet entered service in July, ten months late, after a series of problems including the driver's windscreen, which had to replaced because it distorted the view of signals at night.

There were also delays to the electrification of the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line.