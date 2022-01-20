Bridges or tunnels could replace ferries to Mull and between Barra, Harris and the Uists

The project is among a 45-point plan for major upgrades to Scotland’s transport system over the next 20 years announced by today.

It accompanies schemes named in an earlier stage of the strategic transport projects review (STPR) last year, such as “mass transit” system in Edinburgh that could include new tram lines, and a “Clyde metro” in Glasgow that “bus rapid transit” and trams.

The STPR2 report, which will go out for consultation until 12 April, also includes a bus-based “rapid transit” system for Aberdeen, connecting the outskirts with the city centre such as via the A96, A944 and A956.

A bridge or tunnel could replace ferries between the mainland and Mull. Picture Ian Campbell/Flickr

In south west Scotland, improvements to the A75 and A77 to the Cairnryan ferry ports are also recommended, which could include “enhancing overtaking opportunities, widening or realigning carriageways and improving junctions.”

Stranraer station, which remains on a harbour pier a decade after Northern Ireland ferries were switched to Cairnryan, could be upgraded or relocated.

While many of the schemes are just at the proposal stage with only outline details, some are confirmed projects, such as bypassing the landslide-prone A83 Rest and Be Thankful pass in Argyll.

The report said the new fixed links to and within the Hebrides would improve reliability and speed up journeys.

Edinburgh's trams are currently limited to a single line between the airport and city centre. Picture: Alistair Linford

It recommended “further work is undertaken on business cases to better understand the benefits, costs and challenges associated with these options.

"These studies would consider the feasibility of replacing existing ferry services currently delivered by CalMac."

They would also “ascertain the potential savings associated with the public sector subsidies required to operate the ferry services, and involve input from

communities that may potentially be affected.”

Clyde Metro could comprise some existing rail lines (in brown) with extensions in light brown and green

There is little new detail on the Edinburgh plans on those in the initial STPR2 report last February.

The new document said: “The system would focus on key corridors of demand as well as where congestion impacts on bus services and where public transport is more limited, including targeting more disadvantaged areas where there can be greater dependence on public transport.”

It recommended Transport Scotland “works with regional partners to develop and enhance the cross-boundary public transport system for the Edinburgh and south east Scotland region, potentially comprising tram and bus-based transit modes including bus rapid transit.

"This would complement and integrate with the region’s current bus, tram and rail networks, to provide improved connectivity between Edinburgh and the surrounding communities, as well as more direct connections between communities outside Edinburgh.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The STPR2 recommendations support the measures set out last week in our route map to reduce car kilometres by 20 per cent by 2030 and represent a major piece of work by this Government to make Scotland – all of Scotland – more sustainable.

“This review represents a repositioning of our transport investment priorities – the focus is firmly on how transport can help us protect our climate and improve lives.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Clyde Metro will be transformational - reducing social and economic inequalities, delivering on economic growth, better connecting outlying and poorly served communities and incentivising large-scale modal shift from private car to public transport.

