Broken down train causes major disruption on Glasgow to Edinburgh line

A broken down train between Edinburgh Park and Haymarket is causing major disruption on Glasgow to Edinburgh line.

Delays and cancellations to services are expected to last until around 2pm today.

Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High may be cancelled or delayed while some others will be terminated at, and started back from, Linlithgow.

Replacement bus services are on offer between Bathgate and Edinburgh and between Linlithgow and Edinburgh

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “We have a train that has come to a stand between Edinburgh Park and Haymarket, we are trying to overcome the fault as quickly as we can and will update when we have further information.”

ScotRail are urging travellers to check ahead if they are intending to travel by train today, while those delayed for over 30 minutes can claim compensation by visiting ScotRail.co.uk/delay-repay.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital