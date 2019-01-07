Burger King set to open at Edinburgh Airport this year

Burger King is set to open in Edinburgh Airport as part of an expansion of food and drink options in the departures terminal.

The popular burger restaurant follows the recent additions of Pret A Manger, BrewDog and Barburrito, all of which have been huge hits for passengers travelling through the Capital’s airport.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed however airport bosses confirmed it will be later this year.

In a UK first, the Burger King concession will boast a children’s interactive wall to keep youngster’s entertained, as well as self-service kiosks for customers or order on digital screens.

Gail Taylor, Director of Retail and Property at Edinburgh Airport said: “One of the brands passengers have continuously mentioned they want to see at Edinburgh Airport is Burger King so we’ve listened and are delighted to deliver that for them.

“Quality and variety are key considerations for us when we look at our food and beverage options and we’re always looking to offer greater choice, something which our new terminal expansion will allow us to do and we look forward to confirming more new outlets soon.”

Simon Smith, CEO of SSP UK & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our first Burger King unit at Edinburgh Airport, which will offer greater choice and service to both local and international travellers. This is our 30th Burger King restaurant to launch in the UK, and reflects our ongoing commitment to the brand and to providing our customers with the best offers from the most renowned names in food and beverage.”

