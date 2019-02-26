Bus driver suffers “heart attack” on E&M Horsburgh school run in West Lothian

A HERO driver managed to safely pull over his bus despite suffering a suspected heart attack on the school run this morning.

He fell ill at the wheel while ferrying pupils to Bathgate Academy shortly before 9am.

The driver managed to stop the bus, an E&M Horsburgh service, on the B792 between Blackburn and Bathgate, and handed his mobile to a passenger.

Quick-thinking schoolchildren are then understood to have dialled 999 for an ambulance.

The Evening News told earlier this month how pupils fled an school bus as it burst into flames - no one was hurt.

Paramedics were scrambled this morning and treated the driver at the scene before taking him to hospital.

No pupils were injured and they were later driven on to school.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “We understand that he [the driver] did take unwell, managed to safely pull in to the side of the road at the Leyland Roundabout between Blackburn and Bathgate.

“The driver knew he wasn’t unwell and asked a pupil to call 999 for him.

“All the pupils are completely safe and are at school.”

