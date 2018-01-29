Bus firm boss banned after ‘colluding with disqualified operator’

The owner of a transport firm has been banned from running vehicles after he was found to have “colluded with a disqualified operator”,

Ian Adam, owner of Broxburn-based Harlequin Coaches, will be disqualified from running vehicles for four years in March by Scotland’s Traffic Commissioner.

Scotland’s Deputy Traffic Commissioner, Hugh Olson, found that Mr Adam had colluded with a disqualified transport operator by allowing his own licence to be used to conceal the unlawful operation of buses by John Campbell.

Mr Campbell was landed with a six-year operating ban in June 2016.

Mr Olson ruled that when Mr Adam was in danger of being found out, he also gave an inaccurate account to government inspectors.

Mr Olson said: “The reason that Ian Adam kept quiet for four months was because it was to Mr Adam’s benefit to do so as he was able to have free use of the Linlithgow operating centre and of John Campbell’s buses.

“Ian Adam in evidence did not express any regret or contrition about his concealment of John Campbell’s activities.”

Mr Adam will also be banned as a transport manager.