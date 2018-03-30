Buses diverted after horror accident at Piershill

Have your say

A number of bus services in the Capital have been diverted following an accident at Piershill.

A woman is feared dead and a second person hurt after the incident which happened on Friday morning on the city’s Piershill Terrace.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said it appeared a woman had been hit by at least one commercial vehicle.

READ MORE: Woman feared dead after horror accident at Piershill

Bosses at Lothian Buses said that, following the incident, the 69 service would be unable to serve Portobello Road or Northfield Broadway and would be diverted via Sir Harry Lauder Road and Duddingston Road.

The 26, 45 and 124 services will also be unable to serve London Road or Portobello Road between Abbeyhill and Craigentinny, with vehicles instead diverted via Marionville Road, Restalrig Road South, Sleigh Drive, Craigentinny Road and Craigentinny Avenue in both directions until further notice.

Number 5 buses through Portobello Road and Mountcastle Drive North will be routed via Willowbrae Road and Duddingston Road in both directions.

Finally, buses on the number 4 route are unable to serve Portobello Road and Northfield Broadway. They will be diverted via Willowbrae Road in both directions until further notice.

READ MORE: Driver who killed couple and their dog is spared jail

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a body covered with a tarpaulin and located a short distance from a local pedestrian crossing.

At least one other person was whisked away for treatment.

Officers are investigating whether a red-liveried Biffa bin lorry was involved in Friday’s collision.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE