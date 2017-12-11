Car falls into stream as icy conditions grip Edinburgh

Have your say

A Range Rover has fallen into a stream with its owner appearing to have fallen victim to the icy conditions across the Capital.

A picture emerged on social media of the expensive vehicle with its bonnet and front wheels in the Water of Leith.

The back end of the car remains balanced on the bank, with it giving the impression it may have slid down the bank due to the adverse weather conditions.

Labour councillor Scott Arthur posted the image on Twitter this morning from the Currie area, saying: “Winter impacts spotted on my bike to work today.”

He added: “Having a bad day? I spotted this on my bike to work.”

Residents across Edinburgh have had to be wary after temperatures reached a low of -5C overnight.

Further images taken by Cllr Arthur show how part of the Water of Leith was frozen downstream from where the Range Rover was spotted.

It was a busy weekend for Police Scotland yesterday, with 3,500 incidents reported across the country.

Police Scotland Control Room posted on Twitter: “Great teamwork by @Scotambservice @fire_scot and of course all our officers at @policescotland @polscotdogs @polscotrpu - we’re here to help! #keepingpeoplesafe #protectingserving.”