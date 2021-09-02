The First Minister said: “We, right now not just in Scotland but across the UK are in the quite incredible situation, unlike other countries across the European Union – so this is not about Covid – of seeing shortages in our supermarkets, of having shortages of other supplies, of having children told there might not be toys at Christmas because of the disruption to supply chains.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, she said: "I really do think Conservatives should take some responsibility because it is entirely inflicted by their obsession with Brexit.

"Scotland did not vote for Brexit and it was utterly reckless of the Conservatives to plough ahead with Brexit in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Nicola Sturgeon said: "Images of healthy food rotting in the fields are astonishing". Picture: Scottish Parliament TV

Her comments come after the chronic shortage of lorry drivers was made worse by EU drivers and other workers no longer being permitted to work in the UK following Brexit, and delays to driving tests to enable new entrants to qualify as lorry drivers caused by Covid restrictions.

This has been linked to a wide range of supply problems, including food and drink deliveries to shops, pubs and restaurant chains such as Nando’s, and shortages of workers to pick crops.

The Road Haulage Association has estimated there is a shortage of 100,000 drivers – one in seven of the total needed.

The long-running shortage of lorry drivers has been made worse by Brexit and the Covid pandemic. Picture: John Devlin

Ms Sturgeon said ministers had raised the supply shortages issue with the UK Government in July and had this week requested a meeting.

She said: “The fact we’ve had to ask for a meeting tells its own story about how urgently or otherwise the UK Government is treating this issue.

“We have warned repeatedly of the damage that would be caused by Brexit.

"We knew that the loss of freedom of movement would be particularly damaging.

"Sadly, we are now seeing staff shortages putting real pressure on food and drink supplies.

"Images of healthy food rotting in the fields are astonishing.

"Frankly, for this whole sorry situation, the Tories should be hanging their heads in shame.”

