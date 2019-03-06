City street reopens after woman hit by bus

Have your say

A female pedestrian has been hit by a bus in the city centre.

Emergency services were all to the incident which happened near Ryan’s Bar on Queensferry Street around 1.25pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at 1.25pm. A female pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a bus and the road is closed.”

A witness told the Evening News: “Ambulance and police cars were here for about 30 minutes. I could see her lying on the ground. Her feet were moving but she looked very badly hurt.”

Another witness added: “There was a police car there and they were speaking to the bus driver.”

Emergency services have now left the scene.

It is understood Hope Street was closed to traffic. But has now reopened. People were being asked to avoid the area.

