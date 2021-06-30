Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers to take care in the area after a crash was reported on Clermiston Road North.

They wrote: “Road traffic collision on Clermiston Road North at Queensferry Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Traffic's getting by but the left turn into Clermiston Road North is blocked.

"Please take care on approach.”

Lothian buses tweeted that the 21 and 200 were being diverted.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Clermiston Road North: City road closed due to crash as buses diverted

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more comes in.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.