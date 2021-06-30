Clermiston Road North: Edinburgh road closed due to crash as buses diverted
A city road has been closed after a crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon.
Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers to take care in the area after a crash was reported on Clermiston Road North.
They wrote: “Road traffic collision on Clermiston Road North at Queensferry Road.
“Traffic's getting by but the left turn into Clermiston Road North is blocked.
"Please take care on approach.”
Lothian buses tweeted that the 21 and 200 were being diverted.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.