Closure to northbound carriageway of A90

Motorists are advised of a closure to the northbound carriageway of the A90 at Dalmeny.

The road will shut from 8pm to 6am on Wednesday, February 13 and Thursday, February 14.

This is to allow repairs to be carried out to signs.

A diversion route for heavy goods vehicles will be signposted via the A902 Maybury Road, the A8 Glasgow Road and M9 Junction 1 Newbridge.

Non-HGV traffic will be diverted through South Queensferry via the B924.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “These works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow some extra time for their journey.”

