Coach crash near Edinburgh bus station

A coach heading from Perth to Edinburgh had an unexpected early terminus when it smashed into a tram post on York Place.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution after police responded to reports of the collision at 12.10.

The Parks of Hamilton coach was turning into St Andrew Square Bus Station when it crashed into the tram line.

Delays continue on the tram network due to the collision.

However, despite the narrow section of road, traffic continued to flow.

Council engineers inspected the damage and superficial repairs will be completed in due course.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to York Place around 12.10 today following a report that a bus had collided with traffic lights at the junction.”