Collision on Edinburgh City Bypass causes traffic disruption

Police have confirmed that a collision on the Edinburgh City Bypass near to the Straiton junction eastbound is causing a delay in traffic as emergency services deal with the incident.

Posting on Twitter, Police Scotland wrote: “Road traffic collision on the #A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near to the Straiton junction eastbound. Bypass remains open but no access eastbound from Straiton while emergency services are dealing. Traffic slow in the area.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed that all lanes are restricted eastbound “for up to 15 minutes”.

Unconfirmed eyewitness reports say that one of the cars involved has come off the bypass (A720) and is half way up the nearby embankment.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital