Commuters face delays due to major signal fault in Glasgow

Commuters on Scotland’s busiest railways faced substantial delays this morning due to a major signaling fault affecting both Glasgow Central and Queen Street stations.

The issue was caused by a burst water main near Kirkhill station, with disruption expected until noon.

There were cancellations to services between Glasgow Central and Newton via Kings Park, Scotrail reduced the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk services to half hourly – with trains leaving Queen Street on the hour and at 30 minutes past. Services were leaving Edinburgh at 15 and 45 minutes past the hour.

Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland and Stirling/Dunblane services were suspended, with this disruption expected to continue through the rush hour.