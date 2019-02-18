Commuters left fuming in 45-minute queues as Gilmerton roadworks overrun

Have your say

MOTORISTS faced long rush-hour hold-ups this morning on the way into town through Gilmerton after weekend roadworks overran.

Tweets from Edinburgh Travel News described the A7 and Gilmerton Road as “essentially one long queue” from the Tesco roundabout, past Dobbies garden centre and all the way up to Drum Street crossroads, with delays of over 45 minutes.

It said Old Dalkeith Road, Burdiehouse Road and Lasswade Road were also “looking very busy”.

Roadworks at Drum Street, which were due to have been completed by this morning, were said to have overrun and four-way temporary lights remained in place at Gilmerton crossroads.

Motorists were left fuming, with many late for work as a result of the delays.

@Nokiunia tweeted: “It seems more like 1h+ delay now.”

While @Tracey174 added: “There are actually 2 sets of temporary lights. This is awful. 25-30 minutes stuck here.”

