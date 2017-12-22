Confiscated Edinburgh Airport goods raffled for charity

Thousands of pounds has been raised for charity with a series of events including the raffling of perfumes, alcohol and sealed liquids confiscated at Edinburgh Airport’s security hall.

Children 1st said £65,000 has been received during its year as the corporate charity of the airport.

Staff raised money through events like bake sales, a sponsored climb and a Christmas toy appeal.

Items that passengers had to leave in the airport’s security hall were also auctioned for the charity that supports children in difficult times.

Senior corporate fundraiser at Children 1st, Matthew Hall, said: “Our partnership this year with Edinburgh Airport has been a fantastic experience.

“As well as raising vital funds to help us support and protect vulnerable children in Scotland, we were also able to benefit from a lot of in-kind support such as helping raise awareness of the Children 1st Give the Gift Christmas appeal.

“All of us here at Children 1st want to express our deepest thanks to the whole Edinburgh Airport team for supporting us this year.”

Head of engagement at Edinburgh Airport, Anna Light, added: “It’s been really inspiring to see staff across the campus engage with Children 1st and do what they can to raise funds to help look after vulnerable children across Scotland.

“As an airport, we have a role to play in helping others and it’s why we work throughout the year to put on events and innovative activities to raise funds, and to be able to contribute more than £65,000 is something we should all be proud of.”