Contactless payment coming to Edinburgh-West Lothian buses this weekend

Passengers travelling on Lothiancountry’s West Lothian services will soon be able to pay for their fare using contactless.

The new payment option will be introduced on Saturday, 1 December on services travelling between Edinburgh and West Lothian, with VISA or Mastercard cards accepted as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

READ MORE: Edinburgh schools construction scandal: Firm behind fiasco to pay costs

Lothiancountry will also be launching Service X18 between Edinburgh and Armadale and a new weekend night service N28 between the Omni Centre, Edinburgh and Livingston.

Nigel Serafini, Commercial Director from Lothian said: “This is the first time that we will be offering contactless payment for journeys on our services between Edinburgh and West Lothian. We are sure this will be a welcome addition to our range of ticketing and payment choices for our customers, providing a seamless and convenient way to pay for your ticket.”

READ MORE: New Lothian Bus service to begin this weekend in West Lothian

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital