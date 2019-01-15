Contactless payments launched on Lothian Buses Skylink services

Have your say

Customers travelling on Lothian’s Skylink bus services are now able to pay for their fare using contactless technology.

Skylink vehicles have been fitted with the tech providing customers with a quick and convenient new payment option.

VISA or Mastercard payment cards will be accepted, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Nigel Serafini, Commercial Director from Lothian said: “We are sure this will be a welcome addition for customers travelling on our Skylink services across Edinburgh. Contactless will complement our existing range of value for money ticketing and payment choices for our customers, providing a seamless and convenient way to pay for your ticket.”

Lothian’s Skylink services include Skylink 200, Skylink 300 and Skylink 400 which connect Edinburgh Airport to the north, west and south of Edinburgh.

The latest introduction of contactless payment is part of a roll out of contactless on all buses in the Lothian family fleet.

The system has already been fitted to Lothian Country and East Coast Buses vehicles.

