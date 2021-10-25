COP26: Unite confirm they will not be striking after agreement reached with ScotRail
Unite have confirmed that an industrial dispute with Abellio Scotrail has ended following acceptance of the latest pay offer.
Around 250 Unite engineering members who provide maintenance, overhaul and repair services for the railway rolling stock will now receive an increase over two years of 2.5% backdated to April 2021 followed by a 2.2% increase from April 2022.
Unite’s members will also receive a one-off £300, and there is a commitment to provide additional jobs within the engineering section to assist with maintenance work being brought back in-house.The pay deal was supported by 75% in a 67% ballot turnout.
The agreement ends Unite’s industrial dispute with Abellio Scotrail meaning that members will not be taking further industrial action.
Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “After a long and arduous journey with Abellio Scotrail we have finally reached an agreement with the company over our pay dispute. It shouldn’t have been this difficult to achieve and it shouldn’t have been taken to the wire by Abellio Scotrail.
"This deal will ensure our members receive a significant pay award over two years, while a number of the outstanding issues we have such as rest day working are being ironed out.
"We are satisfied that our members, who ultimately made this democratic decision, have got a deal which rewards their hard work, and strike action by Unite members has now been averted with COP26 just around the corner.”