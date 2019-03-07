Council may introduce controlled parking in Corstorphine owing to airport frustration

Have your say

The city council will investigate rolling out a controlled parking zone in Corstorphine amid fears of airport passengers “abandoning their cars while they’re off sipping cocktails”.

The council has agreed to take forward controlled parking zone proposals as part of a citywide review of parking.

Graeme Hart from Corstorphine Community Council highlighted issues of pollution and congestion in the area to the city council’s transport and environment committee, saying the area is “sandwiched between two of the most polluted roads in Scotland” – St John’s Road and Queensferry Road.

Mr Hart added: “The rat-running makes the residential areas more hostile.”

Place development service manager, Ewan Kennedy, told councillors that “commuter parking has been an issue for some time” in the Corstorphine area.

He added: “If we don’t deal with this in a strategic way, we would likely displace the parking elsewhere.”

Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson, Cllr Gillian Gloyer blasted holidaymakers for using Corstorphine as a park and ride.

She said: “I have seen cars parking on corners for a week at a time or longer. People are abandoning their cars on other people’s streets while they are off sipping their cocktails.”