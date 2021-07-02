It is understood that the water main has burst on Craiglockhart Avenue between Colinton Road and Slateford Road.

Allan Park has closed due to flooding but Craiglockhart Avenue currently remains open, at least one car is stuck due to the incident.

Traffic is currently being affected between Lanark Road and Slateford Road.

Lothian Buses is currently diverting services via Ashley Terrace, Gray’s Loan and Colinton Road in both directions and has warned customers to expect delays due.

Residents are being advised to take care in the area.

More as we have it…

