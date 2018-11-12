Crash knocks out traffic lights on Edinburgh's Queensferry Road

Have your say

An estate car has crashed into a set of traffic lights this evening on the city's Queensferry Road.

The accident happened just outside the Edinburgh Evening News offices within the last half hour.

Details of injuries are unknown at this stage but an ambulance is in attendance.

The crash happened on the citybound side of the busy road, knocking out the traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing.

The metal railing at the crossing has also been badly damaged and debris can be seen strewn across the road, with oil also spilling out onto the road.

Traffic is also building up in the area as a result of the crash, with police directing drivers.