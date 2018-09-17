Cycling star Mark Beaumont launches Edinburgh city cycle scheme

Ultra-endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont has unveiled Edinburgh’s city cycle scheme.

The Just Eat-sponsored initiative will see 200 bikes for hire stationed at 19 locations throughout the capital.

Just Eat Cycles have 200 bikes available to hire around the city at sites including Waverley Station and Edinburgh University. Picture: SWNS

All the bicycles have given names that reflect Scotland’s history and culture, including Sherlock and Greyfriar.

Mr Beaumont, an Edinburgh resident who broke records last year by cycling around the world in 79 days, said: “Launching Just Eat Cycles is an exciting step for Edinburgh and the people who live, visit and study here.

“The app is very simple to use and the bikes will allow everyone to explore our great city.”

Bikes can be hired through an annual membership, on a daily basis, or for up to an hour using the simple smartphone app, Just Eat Cycles.

They can be returned to any cycle hire point at any time, with the closest available stations shown in the app.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey said: “The launch of a city wide cycle hire scheme marks a new era in public transport for Edinburgh and the people who work, study and visit here.

“Investment in cycling infrastructure has gathered pace in recent years in Edinburgh, and this affordable and accessible scheme will complement the existing transport options available to those looking to get around the capital.”

The bikes have a redesigned gear set to suit Edinburgh.