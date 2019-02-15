Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by car on Edinburgh road

Have your say

A cyclist was taken to hospital this morning after being hit by a car on a North Edinburgh road.

The collision took place on Crewe Road North, near the Leonardo building, shortly before 7am.

A police spokesman said that a cyclist was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary to be treated for a shoulder injury after being struck by the Honda Jazz.

The spokesman added: “The injury is not life-threatening.”

Motorists travelling to work faced some minor delays this morning following the crash.

