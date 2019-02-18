Cyclist hospitalised in Edinburgh after being hit by large van

Have your say

A cyclist was taken to hospital with a leg injury this afternoon after being hit by a large van in the north-east of Edinburgh.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at the corner of Pilrig Street and Leith Walk, shortly before 12:25pm.

The cyclist was taken to hospital following the collision. Pic: Google Maps/Police Scotland

The spokeswoman said: “A male cyclist was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance. He was hit by a big van.”

“The road was closed while the ambulance service were there.

“It looks like it resulted in a leg injury but there’s no indication of how serious.”

The spokeswoman confirmed that social media reports of the driver leaving the scene were untrue.

