Cyclist killed after being hit by car in West Lothian named

A cyclist who died after being hit by a car in West Lothian has been named.

Gwyndaf Bailey, from Livingston, was cycling east when he was involved in the collision with a Mercedes C220 car that was travelling west at the access road to Bangour Hospital on the A89.

Emergency services attended the scene but the 37-year-old was pronounced dead on the way to hospital by medics.

The 45-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, from Livingston’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our deepest sympathies continue to be with Mr Bailey’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss and we have specialist officers supporting them at this time.

“Our inquiries into what happened remain ongoing and I’d like to thank those witnesses who have assisted us so far with our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to officers to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2915 of 27th February.”

