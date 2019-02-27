Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in West Lothian

Have your say

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on a West Lothian road.

The collision happened on the A89 road on the access to the Bangour Hospital, at about 5:20pm.

Emergency services are in attendance. Pic: Google Maps

Police said a male cyclist has sustained serious injuries after being involved in the collision with a Mercedes C220 car.

Emergency services are currently at the scene helping the casualty.

Officers have also appealed for witnesses to the collision.

A number of local road closures and diversions are in place and the public have been advised to avoid the area.

Sergeant Brian Smith, from the Road Policing Unit in Livingston, said: “We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this collision and are keen to hear from members of the public with relevant information.

“Likewise if any motorists, who were in the area at the time, believe they may have dash-cam footage of the incident then please also contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

