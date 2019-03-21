Damaged gas pipe leads to leak in Edinburgh street

Have your say

Engineers have been called to a gas leak on Merchiston Crescent.

The incident happened shortly after 12pm on Thursday.

The road was closed in both directions to traffic.

A spokesman for SGN said the company had been alerted to the leak - caused by damage to a gas pipe - by the emergency services.

He said: “We are dealing with it and hope to complete repairs by close of play on Thursday.”

It is not yet known how the pipe was damaged.

