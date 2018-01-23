Date set for Queensferry Crossing to become a motorway

The Queensferry Crossing will become a designated motorway from February 1, it has been announced.

While the speed limit has already been raised to 70mph, the road orders have now been approved for the crossing to officially become a motorway. This means there are changes to the type of vehicles that can use the new bridge, with non-motorway traffic now using the Forth Road Bridge as an alternative.

Traffic Scotland operator manager Stein Connelly said: “With these changes coming at the start of February it is important that road users understand who is able to use the Queensferry Crossing and who should use the Forth Road Bridge in future.

“That’s why we are giving them advance notice to make sure they are informed ahead of time, and are making a guide widely available in hard copy and online.

“While most road users will be completely unaffected by the move to motorway status, I would encourage those who regularly use the Forth bridges, or those who are planning to use the bridge for a journey, to read our guide and plan their journeys.”