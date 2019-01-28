Delays after crash on A1 near Old Craighall roundabout

Have your say

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident happened in the southbound carriageway at Old Craighall shortly after 9.30am on Monday, blocking lane 1 of 2.

Police and TRISS are aware of the crash and drivers are being advised to expect delays and use caution on approach.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Radical plan to revamp Princes Street | Pubs owned by Hibs legend ‘petrol-bombed’| Traffic and travel

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A1 southbound at Old Craighall is restricted due to a road traffic incident. Road users are advised to use caution on the approach and expect delays.”

For more traffic and travel news, follow our LIVE blog here.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital