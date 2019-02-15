Delays after cyclist reportedly hit by car on Edinburgh road

Emergency services have been called to an accident in North Edinburgh this morning which reportedly involved a cyclist being hit by a car.

The incident happened at Crewe Toll in the north of the city, shortly before 7:30am.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council’s roads team, tweeted: “Emergency services still dealing with an RTC at Crewe Toll - currently no access to Crewe Road North heading northbound, other routes remain open but allow for some hold-ups.”

A bystander, @jamborye, also wrote: “Accident on Crewe Toll roundabout, looks like a cyclist has been hit by a car. Car and people on the road near the junction for Crewe Road North.”

More details to follow.

