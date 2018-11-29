Delays after two-car crash near Cameron Toll

Have your say

Edinburgh commuters are facing long delays in the south east of the city this morning following a two-car crash near Cameron Toll.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on the A701 Liberton Road at Lady Road.

Craigmillar Park was partially blocked while the vehicles were recovered, resulting in lengthy city bound delays.

It was confirmed at around 8.20am that the accident had been cleared however there are still queues from Liberton Road and drivers have been advised to leave extra time for their journey.

