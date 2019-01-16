Delays after two-car crash on A702 near Hillend

Have your say

Commuters are being warned to expect delays after a two-car accident on the A702.

The incident happened at around 8.41am on Wednesday at the Hillend Junction Southbound near to Biggar Road.

Traffic Scotland say the road is partially blocked due to the collision and lanes are restricted.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the force were aware of the incident.

