Delays on M8 and Edinburgh bypass as ice warning in effect

Several of Scotland’s busiest roads are experiencing delays tonight as temperatures are set to plummet as low as -9C in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 6pm Wednesday until 11am Thursday for much of Scotland.

A low of -9C is expected in Perth,accompanied by -8C in Braemar, -7C in Glasgow and -5C in Edinburgh.

Several accidents on major roads are causing queues for commuters this evening.

Current incidents(at time of writing):

M8: Junction 17, Phoenix Rd West - queues westbound

Traffic is slow on the Edinburgh Bypass this evening. Picture: Traffic Scotland/Twitter

M8: Junction 23, East - Slip On - queues eastbound

M8: Junction 27, West - Slip On - queues westbound

M8: Junction 28, - J27 Airport - Arkleston - queues westbound

Edinburgh bypass: Busy westbound from Lasswade Rd to Hermiston Gait

M80: Junction 5 Auchenkilns - between slips - Accident, All lanes closed Northbound for up to 30 minutes

M80: Junction 7 (Haggs) - Junction 8 (Bankhead M876) - Three lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely

M74: Junction 1, Junction 2a (Fullarton Road Junction) - Three lanes restricted Northbound indefinitely M74: Junction 3 (Carmyle Ave) - J3a (Daldowie): Three lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely

Traffic Scotland has advised all drivers to take extra care on the roads.