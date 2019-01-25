Delays on M8 near Livingston following multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

Drivers are facing long delays on the M8 following a multi-vehicle crash near Livingston.

The accident happened at around 8.20am on Friday on the Westbound carriageway between J2 Claylands and J3 Livingston.

Both lanes are currently blocked and motorists are being advised to approach with caution and expect delays.

Traffic Scotland said TRISS are on the scene and traffic is able to pass on the hard shoulder.

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story as we get it.

