Developer contests Dalkeith gridlock fears

The team behind plans to turn derelict land into a £2 million drive-thru development in Midlothian have taken their case to the Scottish Government.

Midlothian Council rejected the plans to bring KFC and Starbucks to the site in Dalkeith amid fears it would lead to gridlock at the site.

The decision by councillors came after fast food chain McDonald’s had already been granted permission to create its own drive-thru on neighbouring land at the Tesco car park at Hardengreen.

Councillors argued that adding the new restaurants to the area would create unacceptable congestion on Hardengreen roundabout, as well as putting extra pressure on town centre outlets. However, the firm behind the proposal, SC Dalkeith Ltd, which is based in Glasgow, insisted the addition of the two major food chain names would enhance the area and bring about 55 retail jobs to Dalkeith.

In their appeal, which is now being investigated by the Government reporter, developers insist there is no justification in either of the councillors’ reasons for refusal, which went against their own planning officers’ advice.

The proposals were rejected by eight votes to four at a planning committee meeting in November.