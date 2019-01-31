Digger crashes into shop on Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road sparking traffic chaos

Have your say

A digger has crashed into a shop in Edinburgh’s Gorgie Road causing major delays into the city.

It’s understood the incident happened at around 4am just after Chesser Avenue.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Further warnings for snow and ice | Support for £45m concert hall | Leith Walk development refused

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was being investigated and officers are at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “An incident on Gorgie Road was reported around 4am. It is being treated as housebreaking”

Drivers are facing lengthy queues and traffic is slow in both directions between Balgreen and Chesser.

A digger has crashed into a newsagents on Gorgie Road. Picture: Contributed

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story as we get it. In the meantime, follow our LIVE blog for more traffic and travel info.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital