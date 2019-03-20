Donations flood in for family of deceased Portobello cyclist

TRIBUTES have been paid to a father-to-be killed in a road accident in Portobello after a crowdfunding campaign set up to support his pregnant partner raised thousands in less than two days.

Stuart Elliott passed away when his bike was in collision with a lorry on Sir Harry Lauder Road last week, just days after the PhD student had been approved for a mortgage with partner Pamela.

Road traffic police are now investigating the incident, but donations to a GoFundMe page set up by a kind-hearted neighbour have reached almost half the £20,000 goal in just 36 hours.

The 40-year-old had been studying “innovative approaches to violence prevention” at the University, family members revealed in a statement.

The crowdfunding campaign is aimed at helping Pamela meet funeral costs, as well as covering loss of wages and supplies for their unborn child.

The GoFundMe page said the couple had “just been approved for the mortgage on their new house and were also just beginning to look into setting up life insurance plans”.

“Stuart was a partner, a friend, a son, a brother, a future father, an uncle, a PhD student, a children’s advocate, a teacher and so much more.”

“He believed that all humans are born intrinsically good and this fueled his passion for preventing violence against children, particularly in humanitarian sites.”

It continues: “He has had a profound impact on so many people that even though he was taken suddenly and far too early, his presence will be felt throughout our lives.”

A tribute posted by a friend reads: “Forever grateful to have met you Stuart. You were truly an amazing guy; one of a kind.”

Another adds: “This totally breaks my heart. Have had so many great moments with Stu.”

