Dramatic video of Aberdeen plane hitting runway as it struggles to land in Storm Corrie
This is the hair-raising moment a British Airways jet's tail hit the runway during an aborted landing as Storm Corrie's 90mph winds battered London Heathrow airport.
Jerry Dyer, the founder, presenter and producer of Big Jet TV, a live streaming platform specialising in Live Aviation content, caught the breathtaking footage.
He shared the moment online, describing the tense situation as they watched the plane which had travelled from Aberdeen hit the runway at over 160mph.
He said: "A full-on touch and go, with a tail strike!
"You could see the paint dust after contact, as well as the empennage shaking furiously as it dragged along the runway.
"This pilot deserves a medal!"
The plane flew into London Heathrow shortly after midday on Monday, after taking off from Aberdeen at around 10:50am.
Storm Corrie left two people dead in its wake and disrupted international travel and thousands without power.
It was one of two storms to hit the UK over the course of three days.